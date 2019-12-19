NORWAY — Christmas came early for the Norway Fire Department.

Selectmen voted unanimously Thursday night to accept a $10,000 grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation to upgrade communications equipment.

Fire Chief Dennis Yates said the grant will pay for a new antenna, coaxial cable, several mobile radios and six portable radios.

He said it’s the second time the department has received a grant from the King Foundation. The other, about 10 years ago, was used to buy chain saws.

Yates said firefighters “were happy” their latest application was approved.

According to its website, the foundation was created in 1986 to provide support to Maine communities, with an emphasis on literacy, community services and the arts. “As community builders, we are particularly interested in organizations and projects that will affect or serve the most members of a community,” it said.

Grants range from $500 to $50,000, according to the website.

In a 2017 column for the Daily Beast, King wrote that he and his wife “give away roughly $4 million a year to libraries, local fire departments that need updated lifesaving equipment, schools, and a scattering of organizations that underwrite the arts.”

