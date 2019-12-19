OXFORD — Selectmen on Thursday scheduled a special town meeting for Tuesday, March 3, to elect a selectman.

Nomination papers are available at the Municipal Building to fill the remaining three months of Ed Knightly’s term, which ends in June. Knightly resigned last month due to time constraints with his business and part-time job at the town transfer station. He has since been named supervisor of the station.

Those interested in being elected must file nomination papers by Friday, Jan. 3, at the Municipal Building.

Ballots will be cast from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center on King Street, Town Clerk Beth Olsen said.

A second article on the March 3 warrant is to consider accepting property off Rollerrink Road from John Schiavi. That article will be voted on Thursday, March 5, at the Municipal Building, where the special town meeting will re-convene, Olsen said. Selectmen will also meet that evening.

In other matters Thursday, the board decided to hold a workshop next month to prioritize projects in the five-year road improvement plan. Under consideration are Rabbit Valley, East Oxford, Oliver, Pottle and Allen Hill roads, and Fore Street.

Selectman Sharon Jackson said Town Manager Butch Asselin plans to meet with the highway foreman to discuss priorities, after which the board will hold its workshop.

Caldwell Jackson requested the workshop in order to review the plans in detail.

In other matters, Asselin advised selectmen that Paris officials have contacted him to request a meeting concerning the SAD 17 budget for 2020-21.

Board Vice Chairwoman Samantha Hewey suggested the Board of Directors be invited and wanted to know if other towns were included in the invitation.

Bids for the Thompson Lake Dam rehabilitation project were tabled because one contractor requested time to check the lake bottom and part of the dam before finalizing a proposal.

Representatives of the Oxford Trail Ryders ATV Club and Rock-O-Dundee Snowmobiled Club presented a request for a perpetual, nonrevocable trail easement through property Oxford recently acquired on Park Road. The groups are seeking to preserve recreational access to Interconnected Trail System 89.

Asselin indicated such an easement might hinder the sale of lots for business development.

Caldwell Jackson suggested the request be forwarded to the town Economic Development Committee.

Tom Kennison of the Economic Development Committee said the request will be reviewed at the committee’s next meeting.

Recreation Director Patty Hesse updated the board on recent events, including trips to North Conway and Boothbay’s Botanical Gardens. A craft fair and recreation classes have brought in several hundred dollars during the fall, she said. The next scheduled trip is to the Boston Flower Show on March 13.

