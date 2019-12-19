Two people were injured Wednesday when a 2012 Buick car driven by Jody Breton, 57, of Livermore Falls attempted to turn left from Knowlton Corner Road onto Wilton Road in Farmington. The car struck a 2005 Subaru driven by Owen Mcintosh, 18, of Jay and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Dead River Co. and driven by John Pelletier, 53, of Winterport, Farmington Sgt. Michael Lyman said. Breton was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Her husband, Laurence Breton, 68, received minor injuries, Lyman said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Farmington Maine
