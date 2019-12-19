This N That

TOPS

NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4-4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5-6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5 which includes a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a nonjudgemental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow – a healthy lifestyle is promoted. For more information call Mary at 743-6992 or at 461-1010. Survivors STATE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two new services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate.

These services are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. For more information visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/. Kite flying NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns, dates to depend on the wind and weather. Time of kite-flying sessions will be from 1-4 p.m., meeting at area location. The outings are free and open to all. Contact Terry [email protected] to for an introductory, informational email. To receive outing notifications, either request to be placed on the e-mail notification list or sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms. Those interested may also text or leave a message at 890-5207. Respite Care

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. For more information ontact SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Al-Anon NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway on 205 Main St. Seniors LOVELL — The Gathering Place meets on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lovell UCC Church on 1174 Main St.This is free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Bring your own lunch and coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church at 925-1321. 4-H poultry HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a new 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5-18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas.

Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call or email Sara Conant, 781-6099,[email protected] or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/. Thrift Shop LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The shop is full of really nice things with more coming in all the time. The shop is very much in need of people to help out an hour or two anytime you can. For more information call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528. Kids’ Korner WEST PARIS — The Kids’ Korner located at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St. is open the first and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. A current need is boys and girls toddler sizes 2T and 5T. For more information call Donna Marshall, [email protected], 515-0595. Cancer Support NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Hours are Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by or call 890-0329 or check out www.crcofwm.org. Hobby groups HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will resume meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or a beginner. Crafts PARIS — The Paris Public Library will host craft programs the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 -8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for ages 6 to adult. Individuals are asked to sign up in advance so sufficient supplies are available. The programs, with all materials, are free and sponsored by the Paris Public Library’s Friends Group, The Seneca Club. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected].

NORWAY — 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, 199 Main St. Norway Join Karen for an afternoon of crafts, fun, laugher and fellowship! AMVETS PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church Street. Meetings are open to all veterans. For more information call 595-7324.

Fellowship

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship Series

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway on 479 Main St. For more information call 743-2828. Observatory NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory is offering Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. These events are free. For more information visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl, the observatory’s Facebook page or contact [email protected]. Yoga OTISFIELD — Otisfield Recreation Department is excited to have Laurie Phillips, a certified Yoga instructor, offer Yoga Classes at the OtisfieldTown Office. Class begins at 5:30 for an hour and 15 minutes. For more information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc. call Anne at 539-9101 x 2. HARRISON — 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Caswell Conservancy Center. 42 Main St., Harrison. Having trouble getting on your knees to do yoga? This chair-based yoga class will offer the benefits of other yoga classes but use a chair as a prop for support, balance, or advancing the pose as appropriate for each student. This class will incorporate an exploration of alignment, strength, balance, flexibility, breath, and relaxation. For more information call 890-0329. Quilters NORWAY — The Pine Needle Quilters of Norway and Paris, meets every Thursday, from 9 a.m.-noon in the Community Room at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St. All are welcome. For more information call Maury at 461-3377.

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm St. for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects. The Table NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities from 6- 8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8-9 a.m. at the Norway Grange.

On December 20, from 6-8 p.m. there wil be a community Christmas party. Free fun for everyone!

On December 27, from 6-8 p.m. there will be a night of free Bingo with prizes.

Join the group on Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. for worship at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church or watch it on YouTube. During Advent “The Redemption of Scrooge” is the sermon series.

A candlelight Christmas eve service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church. A-J Alexander, certified lay minister, will lead the worship service. All are invited to come.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the Community. For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander, director of The Table Ministries at 461-3093 or email at [email protected].

Widows Support

OTISFIELD — The Widows Support Group meets every third week on Tuesdays at the OtisfieldTown Office Annex 403, State Rte. 121, Otisfield, from 1:30-3:00. Refreshments will be served. The group is to help connect widows of the area with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops. This is not a club and you will be able to find the subject time and place on Otisfieldme.gov website, click on calendar, so you can choose which meetings you want to attend.

Texas Hold’ems

OXFORD — Texas Hold’ems are held the third Saturday of every month until the end of the year at American Legion Post 112 on King St. Doors open at 12 p.m., table draws are 12:50 p.m. and the game starts at 1 p.m. The games generally end by 6 p.m. There is a $50 buy in and $5 high hand.



Banding

NORWAY — 9-10 a.m. on Thursdays at Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. This is a light to moderate exercise class that will help you improve your flexibility, balance and strength. For cancer survivors and caregivers.

Cancer Resource

NORWAY – The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St. Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Center provides comfort items (such as port protectors, new wigs, hats, quilts and pillows), a lending library of cancer information, and coupons for free complimentary therapies (reiki, reflexology, therapeutic yoga, and Oncology massage) to individuals with cancer and their caregiver. They also sponsor cancer support groups for men and women and weekly drop in classes: Chair yoga at the Caswell Conservancy in Harrison (Monday and Wednesdays at 10am), Yoga Warriors at Posabilities in Norway (Wednesdays at 3pm), and Banding to Restore, an exercise class at Bader Physical Therapy in Norway (Thursdays at 9am). The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or participate in one of the craft activities offered on Tuesday afternoons (3-6pm).

For information check the monthly calendar on their website www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.



Consignment items

CANTON — The Canton Historical Society is putting out a call for consignment items by local artists and artisans. Would you like to have your items for sale at the Canton Historical Society Gift Shop through fall and the holiday season? The artists or artisans receive 60% of their sales and 40% goes to the CHS, There is limited space, so we the Society is looking for items under $50, especially knitted hats and mittens, small quilted items like potholders, placemats and table runners and other useful handmade articles. To be considered, email [email protected]



Quilt raffle

WATERFORD — A Santa quilt raffle fundraiser is being held in Waterford. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and can be purchased at the Waterford town office. For more information, call 583-244.

Holiday sing

PARIS — A Holiday Community Sing-a-long will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., So. Paris. In this gift to the community, everyone of all ages is invited to join in, or just enjoy, as the Community Choir, under the direction of Dennis Boyd, sings a variety of classic and favorite festive seasonal songs. Admission to the performance is free, though donations are welcome. Parking is available in the town lot behind the Paris Public Library and Paris Town Office.

For more information, please contact the Paris Public Library, caretakers of the Deering Memorial Community Center, by calling 743-6994, or email [email protected].



Christmas Eve Services

NO. WATERFORD — A traditional candlelight service will be held at the North Waterford Congregational Church at 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Join in to sing Christmas carols and hear the beloved Christmas story. The church is located on Rte. 35 opposite Melby’s. All are welcome!

PARIS — First Congregational Church on 17 E. Main St., So. Paris, will be holding two Christmas Eve candlelight services, one at 7 p.m. with lots of special music and one at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

HARRISON — The United Parish–Congregational Church of Harrison & North Bridgton UCC will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. The service will include readings. carols and special Christmas music. The church is located at 77 Main St., Harrison, right across from Crystal Lake Park

Christmas Dinners

PARIS — On Christmas Day, First Congregational Church on 17 E. Main St., So. Paris, will host a free community Christmas dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. and continuing until around 1:30 p.m. Many members of the church join with other community members offering a meal of turkey, ham and all the extras including pies and cookies. There is no reason to eat alone on Christmas Day when you can be together with neighbors and friends. Meals can also be packed to go if you know someone that cannot get to the church but would enjoy a meal.

OXFORD – Grace Fellowship Church at 29 Poplar St., Oxford, is having its annual Christmas Lunch from 12-2 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25. This is open to the public at no charge. The meal will include turkey, ham and all the side dishes. All are welcome.



Christmas Service

MINOT — The Minot Historical Society is pleased to announce the program for the annual Sunday after Christmas Service at the Center Minot Church, 512 Center Minot Hill Rd. The service will be held on December 29, at 7p.m. The church will be warmed by the wood stove and carols will be sung. Pastor Frances Lodge of W. Minot will preside at the service as she has since 1993. Special music will be provided by Wayne Bridgham and Christie Paul. Light refreshments will be served and all are invited to join us.

Suppers



NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5-6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. For more information contact the church office at 743-2290.HARTFORD — On the first Friday of each month people from Hartford and surrounding area get together to share food, laughter, games and sometimes music in a goodwill potluck supper at the Hartford Town Hall. Come one and come all and no need to be fancy in dress or in food that you prepare. For more information call Lennie Eichman at 320-9125 Community pot luck and open mic.



OXFORD — A community pot luck and open mic will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Rec Center. Bring a dish to share and come and meet your neighbors. Play a fiddle, carry a tune and come and share your talent.WATERFORD – Community suppers are held on the third Thursday of each month from Oct.-May (excluding Dec.). Please bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to the pot luck hosted by the Raymonds and Nancy Engdahl.. Beverages will be provided.The Wilkins House is located on Plummer Hill (beside the church) in Waterford Flat.Everyone is welcome to attend.

Luncheons



POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. Cost is free. For more information call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch and no questions asked

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.



Breakfasts



NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. in the Norway Grange, Whitman St.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

