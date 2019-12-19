HARRISON — Discussion about a new Public Works site continued at Thursday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, having been tabled at the November 14 meeting. Physical Engineer Eric Labelle of Mainland Development Consultants, Inc. presented an updated feasibility report for relocating Public Works to Norway Road (Route 117). Labelle projected that if the building site is approved at town meeting in June, 2020, actual construction could start in spring, 2022. The cost of the facility is estimated to be $3.2 – $3.5 million.

The Board also discussed plans for a new Parks & Recreation Building. The department is currently housed in a former garage and is out of compliance with insurance requirements. A motion to allocate $180,000 to construct a new building in 2020 passed unanimously.

Town Manager Tim Pellerin reported that plans for the 2020-2021 budget process are being drawn up. He is in the process of interviewing Finance Director candidates. Pellerin reminded the public that the town office will close at noon on Christmas Eve, and that offices and the Transfer Station would be closed on Christmas. Staff plans to meet with the town of Bridgton to discuss police coverage.

Public Works reported that town trucks are plow-ready. The department has completed a welding certification class and hearing safety training as recommended in a SafetyWorks audit. The Fire Department had training on thermal imaging cameras, positive pressure ventilation training in November, and motor vehicle crash scene safety and propane training this week.

Harrison’s Transfer Station logged 2,150 visits in November, with the heaviest day being the last day of the month. Incoming recycling weighed in at 24,760, with a contamination rate of 1.5%. Residents are reminded that wrapping foil and bows are not recyclable and should be disposed of with regular trash. People can also donate soft goods to the Salvation Army, which has set up a receiving box at the transfer station. All items must be bagged.

