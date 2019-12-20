WILTON — The news that Aaron LeBlanc of Canaan will be receiving a new kidney on Jan. 7 is exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.

Aaron is the son of Amy Elizabeth and Andy LeBlanc. His grandparents are Mike and Amy Frances of Wilton. Aaron was visiting them last December when a medical crisis led to the discovery that his kidneys were extremely small, atrophied and full of scarring.

Aaron’s doctor said there was 0.00% chance of his kidneys recovering and dialysis treatments were begun. Months of appointments and tests followed to determine if Aaron was a candidate for the transplant. A donor had to be found. Now that phase is complete and the LeBlancs await the next steps.

“I think right now we’re just in a holding pattern,” his mother said. “Counting down to the surgery is more nerve-wracking than exciting for Andy and I, although Aaron is very excited. He’s ready to get back to his old self. It’s been a difficult year for all of us and we can’t wait to have it finished so we can move on to the next chapter.”

Before then there are several things to be completed. The family’s dogs and cats must be up to date on their vaccinations. The LeBlanc’s basement must be disinfected and the entire downstairs, including the floor, repainted.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to cover unexpected expenses. More than $15,000 of the $20,000 goal has been raised to date but donations have ceased in the last few months. Nothing has arisen so far, but weather conditions at this time of year could create additional expenses.

Aaron will have his last dialysis treatment on Monday, Jan. 6. He will be admitted to Maine Medical Center in Portland early Jan. 7 for the transplant surgery.

His mother said Aaron will be hospitalized three days to a week. His parents are hoping to stay at the Ronald McDonald House during that time. His sister, Abby will be there for the surgery.

“As soon as we know Aaron’s in recovery, she is leaving to stay with a close family friend for the day,” Amy E. said. “Aaron’s surgery just happens to be on Abby’s birthday so we’re doing our best to make sure she gets her own celebration, so they are going on a mini-adventure. Our nephew is staying at the house to keep the woodstove going and take care of the animals.”

Once Aaron is released from the hospital there will be weeks of follow-up appointments.

“The follow-up schedule for kidney transplant is intensive and will involve a lot of travel back and forth from our home to Portland, mostly on weekdays,” Amy E. said. “We have a couple of options for places to stay in case of bad weather, mostly with extended family members. We are hoping to keep “couch surfing” to a minimum to limit Aaron’s exposure to flu or cold as his immune system will be compromised. We have set aside limited funds for a specific number of hotel stays in case traveling is too hard on Aaron.”

Amy said the LeBlancs were unofficially informed a potential donor had stepped forward privately, by a mutual friend who didn’t give any specific names.

“We knew that several people had signed up to see if they might be donors but we didn’t know who they were as the entire process is confidential,” she said. “We were told “officially” by the transplant team at an appointment.”

It’s been a year since Aaron’s diagnosis. Now the countdown to a new kidney is almost over.

