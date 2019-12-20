Ms. Richards 1st Grade Class at CCHS

Dear Santa,

People call me Mr. Jacob because I like it. I have been a good boy. For Christmas I want a side by side and a WRX. I love you Santa.

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

How old are you? I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a doll. How do your reindeer fly?

Love, Haley

Dear Santa,

How did you get your magic? I want a baby alive for Christmas. I have been a really good girl this year. Thank you Santa.

Love, Peyton

Dear Santa,

If you are so fat how do you fit down the chimney? I would like all of the Minecraft legos from Walmart please. Thanks Santa.

Love, Tyson

Dear Santa,

How do you train your Reindeer? I would like some squishes for Christmas. I also want an American Girl Doll. I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa,

I want to know how you got your magic. Can you show me how? I want a Flipsey Pet and I want to have a Barbie camper and a Barbie house.

Love, McKenna

Dear Santa,

I want Mom and Dad for Christmas. I have been a good girl. Do you know my Mom and Dad? Your Elf Emma flew to our classroom to visit!

Love, Maelyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Annabelle. For Christmas I want a Barbie Dream House. We got Emma the Elf in our classroom from you. She hid in the marker bin. How did you get your magic?

Love, Annabelle

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? I want an Xbox for Christmas. I am 6 years old. What do the reindeer do in the summer? Do you go to the beach in the summer?

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

How do you teach your reindeer? I want a side by side for Christmas. How do the reindeer fly? I think I am on the good list.

Love, Raymond

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. How did you get your magic? I am 6 years old. How did you get all of your elves?

Love Karter

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good time. How does the snow fall from the sky? I would like blocks for Christmas please.

Love, Brandon

Dear Santa,

How do you reindeer move so fast? I would like a Roblox for Christmas. I also want a tablet too. Thank you for getting me toys.

Love, Beckett

Dear Santa,

How did you get your magic? You go very fast on Christmas night. I want a tea party set for Christmas.

Love, Jocelynn

Mr. Geisser- Grade 1

Dear Mom and Dad,

For Hanukkah I want a smart watch

Thank you,

Sierra

Dear Santa,

My name is Jax and I want a cat for Chrismiss. And a football game for Chrmiss. It would be summr every day.

Dear Santa,

My name is Dorothy. I want a robot dog. an a phone. an a dog caller An a peckuchoo stuffy. An a robot cat.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryker. I need a PS four. I want to have a XS Box. I want to have a nurf gun. I want to have a fir intir tirtr

Dear Sata,

My name is Autumn. All I wot for Crismis is a phon. And a phon cas. And a smorte woth.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cameron. I want a thurtnite toy gun.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyler and I would like another RC car please.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hannah. Pleas a PS 4 and 4 bags of ice.

Dear Santa,

My name is Wesley. I would realey like a buildubel hummers for Christmas!

Dear Santay,

My name is Lander. I want a trectorr triller and a goat.

Dear Santa Case,

My name is Afeya. I want ot hav a presite. I like you. I hop you giy mrpresis but.

