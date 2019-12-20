CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will be open on Sat, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family Movie time will be at 3 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 22, the library will open from 12 – 3 p.m.

The library will be closed on Dec. 23, 24, 25 and Jan. 1, 2020. It will open later on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 27, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Storyteller time at 4:30 p.m. (If it snows that day, the snow date will be Sun. Dec. 29, at the same time.)

On Saturday, Dec. 28, library hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an Art Reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 29, the hours are 12 – 3 p.m.

The library will be open an extra day, on Monday, Dec. 30, from 1 – 5 p.m., but will close early on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and closed on New Years Day.

