CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will be open on Sat, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family Movie time will be at 3 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 22, the library will open from 12 – 3 p.m.

The library will be closed on Dec. 23, 24, 25 and Jan. 1, 2020. It will open later on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 27, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Storyteller time at 4:30 p.m. (If it snows that day, the snow date will be Sun. Dec. 29, at the same time.)

On Saturday, Dec. 28, library hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an Art Reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 29, the hours are 12 – 3 p.m.

The library will be open an extra day, on Monday, Dec. 30, from 1 – 5 p.m., but will close early on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and closed on New Years Day.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles