Jeb, senior, male–Hello, my name is Jeb. I am a typical old hunting dog looking for a home to live out my golden years. I recently lost my left eye, but am adjusting well. I don’t like cats, but am okay with other dogs. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

Pets of the Week at the Franklin County Animal Shelter need a forever home for Christmas. Please find it in your heart to adopt one of these pets.

Winnie, 1 to 3 years, female–Hi, my name is Winnie. I’m a very shy girl and would prefer to be your one and only pet. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

