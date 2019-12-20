AUBURN — Overflow parking for Saturday’s Lewiston vs. St. Dom’s boys and girls hockey doubleheader at Norway Savings Bank Arena will be at the Auburn Mall.

Parking at the Masonic Hall next to the arena is not allowed. Violators will be towed.

The girls game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., while the boys game will follow with an approximate 8:10 p.m. start time.

Tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader are on sale at the arena for $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.

