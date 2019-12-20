FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 directors heard good news holiday stories from two principals Tuesday, Dec. 10.

“We had a great orchestra holiday celebration concert last week,” said Mt. Blue High School Principal Monique Poulin.

The MBHS Band and Chorus Community Concert took place in November, she said. Both concerts took place in front of packed audiences in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue Campus.

Musicians from Mt. Blue Middle School, Cape Cod Hill School and Cascade Brook School also held winter concerts over the last several weeks.

“It is a great celebration of the district,” she said.

“We also have some great community service activities going on this time of the year,” she added. “Students participated in Chester Greenwood Day activities and the Rotary’s Festival of Trees.”

Students at Mt Blue Campus, including Foster Career and Technical Center, are also collecting food for holiday baskets, she said.

Tracy Williams, principal of W.G. Mallet School said this was the first year the Helping Hands Food Pass took place without the assistance of a volunteer coordinator.

“We almost didn’t do it but decided to really give it a try to see what happened,” she said. “This year, students from the University of Maine at Farmington joined us.”

The effort was successful with 1,550 items of food passed over to benefit the Care and Share Food Cupboard and other school-based food assistance programs.

“That is an increase of about 400 items over last year,” she said.

Mallett students also made seasonal cards in art class to benefit the food cupboard.

Curriculum Coordinator Laura Columbia said, “Tracy did this because she knows a lot of students in our district receive food from food pantries and it would be difficult to ask some of them to bring food in. She wanted to make sure every student at Mallett felt like they were participating and giving to the community. I think it speaks volumes to our principals and the efforts they put in to make sure every kid feels involved.”

