The Twin City Thunder power play came to life in the third period with four goals, but it wasn’t enough as the Boston Junior Bruins came away a 6-4 victory in a National Collegiate Development Conference contest Saturday afternoon.

The Jr. Bruins built a 5-0 lead through 40 minutes, as the Bruins were led by Matt Toporowski who had two goals and an assist while Ryan Lovett and Collin Graff each had two goals apiece.

Sparking the Thunder’s comeback attempt was Andrew Kurapov who had a goal and two assists while Nick Rashkovsky had a goal and a helper. Christian Blomquist and Martin Moioffer had a goal each.

Toporowski had both of his goals in the first period as Boston built a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Lovett, a Dartmouth College commit, stretched the lead to 4-0 as he potted both of his goals in a one-minute 40 second span.

Graf notched his first of the game with just under two minutes remaining.

Kurapov scored to get the Thunder on the board before Graf notched his second of the game with 6:45 remaining in the game.

The Thunder scored three times in a two-minute span as Rashkovsky, Blomquist and Moioffer found the back of the net.

Thomas Gale made 26 saves for the Junior Bruins in the win while Artur Ogandzhanyan made 30 saves in the loss.

