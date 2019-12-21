HALLOWELL — Cony broke a tie in the third period and took down the Capital Region Hawks 2-1 on Saturday.

The Hawks (1-1) got on the board first with a goal from Cam Jordan just six minutes into the game. Eight minutes later, Cony (4-2) tied the game when Ayden Clark scored.

In the third period, Tyrell Sousa scored the winner 45 seconds into the period with Clark and Zack Whitney assisting.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Yarmouth Academy 58, Buckfield 36

BUCKFIELD — North Yarmouth Academy capitalized on turnovers and rolled to a 58-36 boys basketball win over Buckfield on Saturday.

Te’Andre King put up a game-high 19 points for the Panthers (3-1). Logan Welch made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, and Christopher Hamblett added 14.

Max White topped Buckfield with nine points, while Robert Loring and Tyler Gammon contributed seven apiece.

Rangeley 71, Vinalhaven 31

Kenny Thompson scored 36 points to lead the Lakers to an East/West win over the Vikings in Vinalhaven.

Nolan Boone scored 11 points, while Ian Lillis added eight points for Rangeley (4-0).

Joe Hopkins led Vinalhaven (2-5) with nine points.

Monmouth 61, Dirigo 57

DIXFIELD — Gabe Martin had 35 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead Monmouth to an MVC win over Dirigo on Friday night.. Brock Bates had 12 points. Mateo Lapointe had 15 and Charlie Houghton had 11 for Dirigo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeley 64, Vinalhaven 32

VINALHAVEN — Winnie LaRochelle poured in a game-high 25 points and added 10 rebounds to lead Rangeley to a East/West Conference win on Saturday.

Lauren Eastalack added 12 points and seven steals for the Lakers (6-0), while Emily Eastlack and Olivia Pye chipped in with 11 points apiece. Grace Warren led Vinalhaven with eight points.

NYA 75, Buckfield 26

BUCKFIELD — North Yarmouth Academy started out blazing and didn’t let up, defeating Buckfield 75-26 on Saturday.

Katherine Larson led all scorers with 19 points for NYA (5-0) in the win on eight field goals. Angel Huntsman added 14 points while Serena Mower poured in 11.

NYA’s 26-4 lead after the first quarter was too much to overcome for the Bucks (1-5). Katy Henderson scored 14 points for Buckfield in the loss.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Northeastern 66, Maine 58

BANGOR — Alexis Hill scored 25 points on 10-18 shooting to help Northeastern put away the University of Maine Black Bears on Saturday, 66-58.

Maine had a four-point lead at halftime, but the Huskies stormed back in the third to grab the lead. Stella Clark added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Ayanna Dublin chipped in 12 points and grabbed eight boards.

Maine’s Maddy McVicar led the team with 16 points. Anne Simon added 14 points but committed eight turnovers. The Black Bears shot 39.6 percent from the field in the loss.

