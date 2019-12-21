AUBURN – Jean A. Bachelder, 87, a resident of Livermore, passed away Friday, December 20th at Odd Fellows Home in Auburn. She was born October 18, 1932 in Rumford, the daughter of Arthur C. Ellis and Alberta A. Hall. She was a graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner. On November 22, 1980 she married Dail Bachelder. She worked through the years as a bus driver for the Turner schools, and a driver for Community Concepts. Jean also served on the Board of Selectman for Livermore. She was a member of the Methodist Church of Livermore. She enjoyed traveling and quilting. She is survived by her husband Dail Bachelder of Livermore, her children, Gordon Keen and his wife Donna of Livermore, Mark Keen and wife Lisa of Turner, and Patricia Cox and husband Tim of Jay, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her brother, Joel Ellis and wife Edith of Turner, and her sister, Jolene Brooks of Leeds. She was predeceased by her parents, and her brothers, John, Jerry and James Ellis. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Lakeside Cemetery, Federal Road, Livermore, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

