Nick Rashkovsky scored the game’s opening goal, then later assisted on Christian Blomquist’s game-winner in the Twin City Thunder’s 2-1 USPHL NCDC victory over Islanders Hockey Club on Sunday at Merrimack College Lawlor Arena in North Andover, Mass.

Andrew Kurapov had the assist on Rashkovsky’s even-strength goal midway through the first period. The Islanders tied the game in the second with a power-play goal. Cy LeClerc put the puck in, with Nicholas Niemo and Paul Bryer providing the assists.

Blomquist’s goal with 11:41 remaining in the third also came on the man-advantage. The Thunder were 1 of 7 on the power play, the Islanders 1 of 9.

Alexander Kozic stopped 51 of 52 shots in net for the Thunder, while Kalle Andersson made 35 saves on 37 shots.

USPHL PREMIER

ISLANDERS HC 4, THUNDER 1

Stavros Rigas’ shorthanded goal in the second period was a a glimmer of hope for the Thunder’s Premier Division squad on Sunday, but the Islanders scored twice in the first and twice more in the third to skate to a 4-1 victory at Merrimack College Lawlor Arena.

Jared Newell and Brett Tibbs scored less than two minutes apart in the first for the Islanders, then Eric Lester lit the lamp 75 seconds into the final frame and Simon Delden rounded out the scoring with 9:41 left. Lester had the secondary assist on Delden’s goal for the Islanders’ only multi-point performance.

The Islanders sent 55 shots at Thunder goalie Brendan Gasaway, and the Old Town native stopped 51 of them. Trey Peterson turned away 21 of 22 shots for the Islanders.

