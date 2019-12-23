AUBURN — The St. Dom’s boys hockey program will host teams from throughout New England for the 2019 St. Dominic Academy Christmas Classic invitational hockey tournament Thursday through Saturday at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Along with St. Dom’s and in-state rivals Edward Little, Lewiston and Cape Elizabeth, also competing will be five out-of-state schools: Notre Dame Fairfield (Fairfield, Connecticut); Bishop Brady High School (Concord, New Hampshire); St. Thomas Aquinas (Dover, New Hampshire); Medway High School (Medway, Massachusetts); and Smithfield High School (Smithfield, Rhode Island).

“The goal of the St. Dominic Academy Christmas Classic is to provide a high-caliber and unique hockey experience to our student-athletes,” tournament director and former St. Dom’s coach Steve Ouellette said. “It showcases the proud tradition of St. Dom’s hockey, and we look forward, along with our sponsors and hotel partners, to hosting one of the best high school hockey tournaments in the Northeast.”

Thursday’s schedule: Lewiston vs Medway, 4 p.m. (Rink 1); Smithfield vs. St. Thomas, 4:20 p.m. (Rink 2); Edward Little vs. St. Dom’s, 6 p.m. (Rink 1); Notre Dame vs. Bishop Brady 6:20 p.m. (Rink 2).

The Edward Little-St. Dom’s contest is the only one in the tournament that counts in the MPA standings.

Friday’s games will also be at 4 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. The matchups will depend on Thursday’s results. Cape Elizabeth will take the place of Lewiston, and then Lewiston will play again Saturday.

On Saturday, will feature championship and consolation games at 10 a.m. and noon on both rinks.

For more information about the St. Dominic Academy Christmas Classic, contact Donnie D’Auteuil at [email protected] or by cellphone at 207-576-3627.

