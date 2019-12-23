LIVERMORE — The Planning Board has approved an application for a new canine training business on Federal Road, Planning board Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said during a meeting of selectpersons on Monday night.

The board also determined an application for a retail marijuana store was complete, she said.

Byron said Rebecca Boughter will be leasing a garage at 1945 Federal Road where she will train, board and provide daycare for dogs as part of her canine training business, Bex K9 Training. Boughter is licensed by the state, Byron said.

“She won’t have more than 10 dogs on the property at any one time and there will be a limit of four for boarding,” Byron said. “A neat thing she will be doing is, she works to train future service dogs for veterans and first responders.”

Michael Weaver has submitted an application for a retail marijuana space in back of the former Carriage House Cafe and restaurant at 1523 Federal Road, Byron said.

“He’s been a medical marijuana caregiver for several years,” Byron said.

The Planning Board set a public hearing on Weaver’s application for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at the Town Office complex.

