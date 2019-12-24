AUBURN – Claire Desrosiers Plouffe, 56, of Auburn passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the Hospice House, following a short illness.

Claire was born Feb. 12, 1963, to Julien and Antoinette (Dubois) Desrosiers. She went to Auburn schools most of her younger life and was married to Barry Plouffe the love of her life. She really enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children Melissa Hart, Timothy Hart; and three grandchildren that she loved so much, Kelsey Mathon, Nicholas and Nathan Goupil; eight siblings, Roger Desrosiers and wife Terry of Lewiston, Lucien Desrosiers and wife Ruie of Auburn, Roland Desrosiers of Sabattus, Doris Foley and companion Tom Larochelle of Mechanic Fall, Maurice Desrosiers and wife Donna of Lewiston, Danny Desrosiers of Lewiston, Lucille Violette and husband Roger of Auburn, Donald Desrosiers of Auburn. She also had several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Barry Plouffe; her parents; and siblings, Julien A. and Antoinette Desrosiers, Rita Koss, Julien D. Desrosiers, Theresa Frees, Gerard Desrosiers.

We wanted to thank all the nurses at St. Mary’s ICU and Hospice in Auburn.

No services have been scheduled at this time. We are planning on having a Burial Ceremony and will let the family and friends know. Condolences are welcome to Donald Desrosiers, 159 Washington Street Auburn, ME 04210

