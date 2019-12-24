Does anyone recognize themselves in this picture? Gloria Gorden brought in this wonderful photo of the Jewell Street Grammar School sixth grade class of 1942. The school, once located on Jewell Street in Chisholm, is now an apartment building. Submitted photo

 

