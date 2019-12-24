JAY — Thursday, Dec. 12 Curriculum Coordinator Chris Hollingsworth gave Regional School Unit 73 directors a comparison of that district’s and RSU 9’s latest state evaluation numbers.

The Department of Education recently released the 2018-19 emPowerME, Maine Education Assessment and Scholastic Aptitude Test data.

“Except for one area, the information pretty much mirrored that for RSU 9.” he said.

The eMPowerME program evaluates literacy and mathematics proficiency for students in grades 3 through 8. Students in grades 5, 8, and the third year of high school are tested by the MEA for proficiency in science. The SAT evaluates the proficiency in English/Language Arts and mathematics of juniors.

Hollingsworth said the number of RSU 73 students meeting or exceeding state expectations as compared to the 2017-18 school year increased 12% to 43%. There was a 13% increase for Mt. Blue while the state average increased 7%.

The eMPowerME math data showed a 2% decrease. Mt. Blue showed a 3% increase while the state decreased by 1%.

SAT literacy scores improved 6% while math scores decreased 7%. Mt. Blue saw increases of 3% and 2% respectively for literacy and math. State literacy scores decreased 2% while math scores stayed the same.

MEA science test scores increased from 50% in 2017-18 to 53% in 2018-19. 58% of Mt. Blue students meet or exceed state standards.

“Math is an area we definitely need to focus on,” Hollingsworth said. “I’ve been looking at this for a couple of years, we need to look at the Everyday Math(ematics) program.

“At one time it was a good program. It’s not what our kids need anymore. Everyday Math is a cyclical program. Unfortunately, students need a more linear program rather than cyclical and whole language.

“Students need to get the concepts, have them tight before moving on.”

Hollingsworth said if math programs aren’t working at the younger levels it affects students when they get to the middle and high schools

“I totally agree with you,” Director Tammy Frost said. “Not every student can learn Everyday Math. A lot of students struggle with that. Teachers need another path.”

Hollingsworth said for several years the Everyday Math program has been added on to.

“That needs to stop,” he said.

