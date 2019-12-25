Rumford Public Library’s Children’s Librarian Susan Marshall, left, and Library Director Michael McWilliams display some of the 106 coats and accessories the library will have available for free for seniors at the library’s meeting room until Saturday. Library employees and community volunteers began collecting new or gently worn coats and accessories after Thanksgiving, including mittens and winter accessories for children. The library wants to help fill the needs of the community and serve as a social hub, Marshall said. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times

