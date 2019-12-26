AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its “Cannabis Conundrum: Marijuana in the Workplace” workshop to Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch.

As part of the chamber’s Professional Development series, experts will address business considerations, discuss case studies, present sample drug policies, present the medical perspective and give opportunities to ask questions.

The cost is $99 for members and $149 for nonmembers. Contact the chamber for more information, 783-2249.

