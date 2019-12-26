AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its “Cannabis Conundrum: Marijuana in the Workplace” workshop to Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch.
As part of the chamber’s Professional Development series, experts will address business considerations, discuss case studies, present sample drug policies, present the medical perspective and give opportunities to ask questions.
The cost is $99 for members and $149 for nonmembers. Contact the chamber for more information, 783-2249.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Looking Back on Dec. 27
-
Horoscope
Leo: Don’t be impulsive when making personal changes
-
Dear Abby
Woman ambushed by revelation of husband’s long-term affair
-
Dr. Roach
Vaccines don’t always mix with compromised immune system
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log