FARMINGTON — The CareerCenter is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons.
Twenty-plus employers, all of whom are hiring, will be on hand to talk with job seekers. Be prepared with a resume and to have an “interview-like” conversation.
For more information, check the Job Fair tab on www.mainecareercenter.gov.
