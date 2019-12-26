REGION — Anyone driving in and around Bethel will most likely spot the new Mountain Explorer buses on the road.

The three 2019 Champion Defender buses, which can hold 24 passengers, were bought with a Volkswagen Clean Air Act Civil Settlement fund through the Maine Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.

The buses also come with adaptive lifts and two wheelchair positions.

The new buses were constructed on a Ford F-550 chassis and they are powered by clean diesel engines. A new graphics package is also being installed on all Western Maine Transportation Service (WMTS) vehicles.

‘We’re very appreciative of MDOT’s help and partnership with this,” Community Relations Director for WMTS Craig Zurhorst said. “We’d also like to thank all of our sponsors and we are looking forward to the best season ever. These new buses are going to be great for the area.”

One of the buses was driven up Main Street in Bethel during the town’s “Light Up Main Street” Parade. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, along with some WMTS employees, rode in the bus during the parade.

Once the bus schedule is announced, it can be found at http://mountainexplorer.org/.

The old Explorer buses will are no longer in service.

As of now, WMTS is looking for more bus drivers, either part-time or full-time. Anyone interested must have a Commercial Drivers License and if they do, they can either call 207-333-6972 and ask for Tracy Taylor, or they can also find applications at www.wmtsbus.org.

The buses are expected to be in full service by Thursday, Dec. 26.

