BETHEL — A an early December trip to the University of Maine at Orono (UMO) provided students of the Telstar Freshman Academy with a variety of experiences.

The trip was part of the unit the class is currently studying, which focuses on “innovation, collaboration and communication.”

“It’s a lot about invention and problem solving and the design process,” 4-H Professional Educator Norm Greenberg said.

The TFA tries to take an outside trip somewhere with each unit they study.

The first thing students did when they arrived at the school was attend a planetarium show, which explained the many benefits space technology has created for people.

The planetarium was one of many buildings the students got in an in depth look at.

The Advanced Structures and Composites building, Advanced Mechanical building, Innovative Media and Research Center were some other facilities the students saw.

One of the many highlights for the TFA was seeing the worlds largest 3D printer and the largest object ever printed by one, a 5,000 pound, 25 foot long boat called the 3Dirigo.

Students were also exposed to computer, chemical, electrical and biomedical engineering during a part of one tour.

On top of all the different facilities the TFA toured, they also got to see the what the rest of the campus had to offer. They saw the university’s dining hall, library and athletic center.

Students had the chance to reconnect with Telstar alumni at UMO, who are now either freshmen or sophomores there.

“The fact that students got to meet people that were in their same shoes four or five years ago was pretty eye opening for them,” 4-H Professional Educator Norm Greenberg said. “It was a great moment for the students.”

Greenberg said many of the students were in awe with the physical environment of the campus, which currently enrolls more than 9,000 undergraduate students. The thousands of students strolling around campus, along with the numerous three and four story buildings portrayed a far different view than the ones they are used to in the Bethel area.

“There were a lot of things that were eye-opening for the students. There’s diversity was definitely something that stood out,” Greenberg said.

Another thing that surprised students was the amount of food choices they had at one of three dining halls at the university.

The students also attended a performance by the UMO Symphony Orchestra at the Collins Center for the Arts. The symphonic band from Orono’s neighbor, Old Town, also played at the center. Greenberg said both performances impressed the students. The Old Town High School band was made up of close to 100 people.

“Our students were blown away with how big the band was and also how well they sounded,” Greenberg said.

The students were sitting near the front of the show.

Greenberg said he believes each student was able to relate to one part of the visit. He said that the planetarium show, the dining hall and drew quite a bit of interest from students.

“I think they had a great experience,” Greenberg said.

The class spent two days in Orono and stayed overnight at the Black Bear Inn.

