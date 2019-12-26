OXFORD — A fire Christmas Eve morning fire spread to four cars and singed multiple others at an auto salvage yard.

According to the Oxford Fire Department, the fire started at the Oxford Auto salvage yard at 117 Number Six Road and was accidental. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m.

According to Oxford Fire Deputy Chief Sean Cordwell, an employee of the salvage yard was cutting a catalytic converter from a car when his equipment sparked and caught a piece of insulation around the door of the vehicle on fire.

The fire was out within minutes, but the cleanup took the department about an hour.

No one was injured.

