Telstar High School JV Basketball
12/7/19 @Telstar, Rebels vs. Dirigo Cougars: The J.V. Rebels opened the season with a close defeat at home, losing 37-35. Tristan Pelletier led the offense with 16 points, Evan Leach and Jake Chiasson both scored six points.
12/12/19 @Telstar, Rebels vs. Monmouth Mustangs: The Rebels lost to the Mustangs 70-30. Jake Chiasson scored seven points, Evan Leach six, Matt Rice and Levi McDonnell both scored five.
12/14/19 @Carrabec, Rebels vs. Cobras: The Rebels lost to Carrabec 33-48. Tristan Pelletier had 12 points, Levi McDonnell scored nine, and Evan Leach had eight.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Freezing rain to make Friday morning’s commute slippery
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon fire chief wants to be able to inspect apartments for safety
-
Advertiser Democrat
An era ends at Stephens Memorial Hospital
-
The Bethel Citizen
Christmas on the Bethel Common
-
Sun Spots
New homes for Rose’s Room