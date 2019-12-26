Telstar High School JV Basketball

12/7/19 @Telstar, Rebels vs. Dirigo Cougars: The J.V. Rebels opened the season with a close defeat at home, losing 37-35. Tristan Pelletier led the offense with 16 points, Evan Leach and Jake Chiasson both scored six points.

12/12/19 @Telstar, Rebels vs. Monmouth Mustangs: The Rebels lost to the Mustangs 70-30. Jake Chiasson scored seven points, Evan Leach six, Matt Rice and Levi McDonnell both scored five.

12/14/19 @Carrabec, Rebels vs. Cobras: The Rebels lost to Carrabec 33-48. Tristan Pelletier had 12 points, Levi McDonnell scored nine, and Evan Leach had eight.

