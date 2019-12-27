REGION — Several athletes from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, Mt. Abram High School in Salem Township and Rangeley Lakes Regional School in Rangeley were recently named to 2019 Sun Journal All-Region teams. Those who made the cut are listed below with their school, grade and position, if applicable.

FOOTBALL

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Kevon Johnson, Mt. Blue, Sr., RB

Kyle Fox, Mt. Blue, Sr., WR

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

FIRST TEAM

Jacob Butterfield, Mt. Abram, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Evan Hornbach, Mt. Blue, Fr.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

FIRST TEAM

Kahryn Cullenberg, Mt. Blue, Sr.

Emma Charles, Mt. Blue, So.

SECOND TEAM

Bryne Robbins, Mt. Blue, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Moriah Reusch, Mt. Blue, Fr.; Bridget Reusch, Mt. Blue, Fr.

FIELD HOCKEY

FIRST TEAM

Molly Harmon, Mt. Blue, Senior, Midfielder

Bailey Levesque, Mt. Blue, Senior, Defense

Brooke Bolduc, Mt. Blue, Senior, Goalie

HONORABLE MENTION

Eva Stevens, Mt. Blue, Sophomore, Forward

BOYS SOCCER

FIRST TEAM

Evan Allen, Mt. Abram, Sr., Midfielder

Denny Marble, Mt. Abram, Sr., Defense

SECOND TEAM

Jonathan Jordan, Mt. Abram, Sr., Midfielder

Eli Yeaton, Mt. Blue, Sr., Defense

HONORABLE MENTION

Jack Murray, Mt. Blue; Kenyon Pillsbury, Mt. Abram; Charlie Pye, Rangeley; Josh Smith, Mt. Blue; Ken Thompson, Rangeley

GIRLS SOCCER

SECOND TEAM

Eryn Parlin, Mt. Blue, So., Forward

Bailey McLaughlin, Mt. Abram, Sr., Defense

HONORABLE MENTION

Lauren Eastlack, Rangeley; Olivia Pye, Rangeley; Camryn Wahl, Mt. Abram

GOLF

SECOND TEAM

Teddy Forsley, Mt. Abram, Senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Ben Debiase, Mt. Abram, Junior

