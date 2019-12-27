REGION — Several athletes from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, Mt. Abram High School in Salem Township and Rangeley Lakes Regional School in Rangeley were recently named to 2019 Sun Journal All-Region teams. Those who made the cut are listed below with their school, grade and position, if applicable.
FOOTBALL
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Kevon Johnson, Mt. Blue, Sr., RB
Kyle Fox, Mt. Blue, Sr., WR
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
FIRST TEAM
Jacob Butterfield, Mt. Abram, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Evan Hornbach, Mt. Blue, Fr.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FIRST TEAM
Kahryn Cullenberg, Mt. Blue, Sr.
Emma Charles, Mt. Blue, So.
SECOND TEAM
Bryne Robbins, Mt. Blue, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Moriah Reusch, Mt. Blue, Fr.; Bridget Reusch, Mt. Blue, Fr.
FIELD HOCKEY
FIRST TEAM
Molly Harmon, Mt. Blue, Senior, Midfielder
Bailey Levesque, Mt. Blue, Senior, Defense
Brooke Bolduc, Mt. Blue, Senior, Goalie
HONORABLE MENTION
Eva Stevens, Mt. Blue, Sophomore, Forward
BOYS SOCCER
FIRST TEAM
Evan Allen, Mt. Abram, Sr., Midfielder
Denny Marble, Mt. Abram, Sr., Defense
SECOND TEAM
Jonathan Jordan, Mt. Abram, Sr., Midfielder
Eli Yeaton, Mt. Blue, Sr., Defense
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Murray, Mt. Blue; Kenyon Pillsbury, Mt. Abram; Charlie Pye, Rangeley; Josh Smith, Mt. Blue; Ken Thompson, Rangeley
GIRLS SOCCER
SECOND TEAM
Eryn Parlin, Mt. Blue, So., Forward
Bailey McLaughlin, Mt. Abram, Sr., Defense
HONORABLE MENTION
Lauren Eastlack, Rangeley; Olivia Pye, Rangeley; Camryn Wahl, Mt. Abram
GOLF
SECOND TEAM
Teddy Forsley, Mt. Abram, Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Ben Debiase, Mt. Abram, Junior
