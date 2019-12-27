LEWISTON – Margaret Ann Jacques, 87, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 11, 1932, in South Portland, the daughter of John F. Jordan and Mita (Thrasher) Jordan. She was a graduate of South Portland High School and then received her bachelor’s degree in education from Saint Joseph’s College in Standish. She worked as a teacher in Fort Kent and Rumford, and was also a former correspondent for Sun Journal. On June 28, 1958, in South Portland, she married Ronald Jacques. They enjoyed 24 years together making their home and raising their children before his passing in 1982. Margaret was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay and was very devoted to her church and community. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, and Maine Head Injury Foundation in Bath. Margaret volunteered many hours at Spruce Mountain. She was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed canning, making jelly and jam, was a bargain hunter, and loved to write, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Robert Jacques of Jay, daughters, Terry Jacques of Bloomsburg, Pa., Martha Goding and husband, David, of Livermore Falls, Barbara Lofton of Jay, Kathy Jacques and husband, Robert Diaz, of Chelmsford, Mass.; four grandchildren, Benjamin Lofton and wife, Cybal, Steven Lofton, Natalie Goding and fiancé, Kyle Barry, and Rachel Richards and husband, Zach, her goddaughter and niece, Mary Ann Weeman, and many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, infant daughter, Louise Jacques, her husband, and her brother, John Jordan. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, December 30, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, December 29, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers if desired contributions may be made in Memory of Margaret Jacques to: Catholic Charities, Development Office,

PO Box 10660,

Portland, ME 04104-6060

