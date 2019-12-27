Portland police said two suspects held up a city gas station and convenience store Thursday evening before they fled on foot.
Lt. Jason King said the suspects entered Jake’s Quik Stop at 205 Brighton Ave. around 6:45 p.m. and displayed a weapon. The clerk inside the store was not hurt.
King would not say what was taken, but said the suspects fled on foot. A police K9 was brought to the scene, but was unable to locate the suspects.
