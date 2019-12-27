On Wednesday, December 11th, students from K-5 and others performed holiday musical numbers. The Middle School/High School chorus performed two musical numbers. Director Erin Smith also educated the audience that a few high school performers were chosen to be judged and to possibly compete in the future. Daxxtyn Williams, Emma Jacot-Descombes, and Lilly Lavallee performed their pieces at a recent school assembly. We wish them luck!

The RFA CASA Bands also performed pieces. Students who are interested in playing an instrument are instructed after school at the theatre under the direction of Mike Schrader. All instrumentalists did a great job including Mike and Mr. Laliberte on bass guitar who joined older students during a performance.

Students from Erin Smith’s music classes in grades K-5 sung three songs including: Sixty Million Snowflakes, This Little Holiday Light of Mine, and Snow is Falling Still. Grades 1-5 also performed a glowstick routine featuring Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Wizards in Winter. A reception followed featuring goodies donated by students’ families. Erin Smith would like to thank all that were involved in the 19th annual Winter Concert Program.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School will be closed for the holidays from 12/23-1/1. Please refer to coaches for basketball and ski team practice schedules. RLRS faculty and staff welcome students back on Thursday January 2, 2020. Thank you for all your support of Rangeley Lakes Regional School. Happy New Year!

