WISCASSET — Brandon Frey sent in a game-high 27 points as Spruce Mountain took a bite out of the Wolverines with a 111-25 victory in MVC boys basketball action Saturday afternoon.

Five Phoenix (6-1) players scored in the double digits. Elie Timler posted 15 points, while Owen Bryant added another 14 for Spruce Mountain.

Wiscasset (0-6) trailed 34-4 in the first quarter. Billy Pinkham led Wiscasset with nine points on four baskets and a free throw in the losing effort.

Buckfield 47, Seacoast Christian 43

ELIOT — Gavin Charest had 18 points as the Bucks (2-5) held on to defeat the Guardians (1-5) on Saturday.

Tyler Gammon added 15 points for the Bucks, who held a 38-21 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter. R.J Loring chipped in with eight points.

Freshman Isaiah Cardinal led the Guardians with 18 points, a career high. Ethan Huss added 10, and Caleb Reardon had eight.

Monmouth Academy 66, Carrabec 40

MONMOUTH — Gabe Martin poured in a game-high 17 points to lead Monmouth to a 66-40 victory over Carrabec in MVC boys basketball action Saturday afternoon.

The Mustangs (4-1) galloped to a 15-1 lead in the first quarter. Brock Bates contributed 16 points for Monmouth.

The Cobras (1-7) rallied for 20 points in the second quarter to narrow the deficit to six (21-27) at the half. Luke Carey recorded a team-high 15 points, while Hunter Tewksbury chipped in with 13 points for Carrabec in the losing effort.

Forest Hills 85, Rangeley 60

SKOWHEGAN — Junior guard Parker Desjardins notched a double-double with a game-high 38 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to power Forest Hills to an 85-60 victory over Rangeley in boys basketball action Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (6-0) jumped out to a 29-16 lead in the first quarter. Jackman Daigle also posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Forest Hills.

Senior forward Ian Lillis registered a team-leading 22 points for the Lakers (4-1) on nine field goals, including two from 3-point range, and a pair of free throws in the losing effort.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeley 77, Forest Hills 43

SKOWHEGAN — Senior guard Oliva Pye manufactured a double-double with 28 points, six rebounds and 10 steals as Rangeley sailed to a 77-43 victory over Forest Hills in girls basketball action Saturday afternoon.

The Lakers (7-0) went on a 20-5 run in the first quarter. Sophomore forward Winnie LaRochelle contributed 25 points for Rangeley.

Both teams played even in the middle quarters, while Rangeley went on a 26-10 torrent in the final frame.

Guard Grace Allen tabulated a team-high 21 points for the Tigers (3-3) in the losing effort.

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG 6, Falmouth 0

FALMOUTH — West Duffy scored a hat trick, Gisele Ouellette had two goals and two assists, and the visiting Saints put the Yachtsmen away early in a 6-0 girls hockey victory on Saturday at Family Ice Arena.

Ouellette opened the scoring less than a minute in, and both she and Duffy had two goals apiece by the 7:01 mark of the first period. Duffy scored her third goal in the second and Taryn Cloutier rounded out the scoring late in the third for St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (4-2). Emma Roy had two assists, and Abbie Ross and Madison Weymouth each added one.

The Saints were 0 for 2 on the power play, while Falmouth (2-7) was 0 for 3. Madyson Boulet secured the shutout in goal for the Saints, while Hannah Dubinsky manned the Yachtsmen net.

