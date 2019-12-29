PORTLAND – David L. Burke, 57, died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, due to health complications, in Portland. He was born August 17, 1962 in Rumford and lived in Portland.

He is survived by his daughter, Emily, and her mother, Ruth; his brothers, James, Robert, and Michael and his sister, Susan. He is preceded in death by parents, Rita and Gard Burke.

David graduated from Mexico High School and then attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he received a B.A. in Economics. Subsequently, he received his Masters in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University

Along with Ruth, David adored his daughter, Emily, and was extremely proud of her many accomplishments.

David was a lover of music, attending many concerts and playing piano, accordion, and ukulele. He was especially fond of great guitarists and progressive bluegrass groups such as Bela Fleck and the Flecktones.

He loved a good campfire at Worthley Pond where he was a favorite of his nieces and nephews, spreading wit and wisdom. His signature photo was a view of his feet raised, displaying his Crocs, with a campfire in the background.

David was appreciated for his ability to connect positively with all sorts of folks.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at The Carriage House at 1119 Lisbon St., Lewiston, ME 04240. Attire will be casual.

