Police say the armed robbery suspect shot killed by a York County Sheriff’s deputy Friday night inside a Dollar General store was a 16-year-old boy from Limerick.

York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said the person killed was Christopher Camacho, 16. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Camacho died from a single gunshot wound. He was shot by Deputy Robert Carr.

The armed confrontation occurred as Carr was responding to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the store.

“Deputy Carr engaged in an armed confrontation with the suspect when the deputy entered the store in response to a report that an employee was being held and threatened at gunpoint,” King said.

Few other details have been released about the confrontation or how it unfolded. Carr has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice while the use of deadly force in investigated by the Office of the Attorney General.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: