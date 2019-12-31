Nicole Simond, 35, of Lewiston, kisses a friend goodbye on Pierce Street in Lewiston on Aug. 7, 2019, after being arrested on a warrant. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Shannon Negley clears snow from the front of the house that he has lived in for 37 years, in Auburn on Feb. 15, 2019. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Steven Downs, 44, of Auburn, right, stands for his initial appearance in 8th District Court in Lewiston on Feb. 19, 2019. Downs was charged in the 1993 rape and murder of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Standing with Downs is attorney Richard Charest. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Longtime registered nurse and homeless advocate Calvin Dube of Lewiston, left, talks with Avner David Ring in the shadows of a vacant building on Pine Street in Lewiston on Nov. 2, 2019, where he had been living. When asked what he needed, Ring asked for a tuna sandwich and a sleeping bag. Dube promised to bring him more blankets and some food. Ring was looking for a way to get to Florida where he had connections and a better prospect of surviving the winter. He was picked up by ambulance the next morning and taken to the hospital. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Crispin Kamundala does the triple jump at the River City Rivals track and field meet at Lewiston High School on May 18, 2019. Kamundala won the triple jump as well as the long jump. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Above is an aerial view of the devastation from an explosion caused by a leaky underground gas line feeding the LEAP building, center, that was destroyed Sept. 16, 2019, in Farmington. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Harry Leighton, 75, sits in his garage in Auburn in front of his 1952 "Henry J" car enjoying the last days of summer on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Leighton, who has been racing cars for the past 60 years, still drag races at Oxford Plains Speedway. The "Henry J" was made by the Kaiser-Frazer Corp. and was in production for only four years. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal