Students in Susan Wiles’ first grade class at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Livermore were surprised with slippers for Christmas. Deb Milatead, whose grandson is a student in the class made the colorful slippers. Wiles said, “The kids loved them.” Submitted photo

