LEWISTON — The Lewiston girls hockey team knew Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland’s strength coming into their New Year’s Day game and that was goaltender Manny Guimond.

Lewiston didn’t let Guimond get into a rhythm as they scored three goals in the first period en route to a 7-0 victory over the Red Hornets at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Wednesday.

“That’s what we basically talked about; they have a good goalie and she can keep them in games,” Lewiston coach Ron Dumont said. “If you can pop a couple early, we knew it will be a challenge offensively for them to get a lot of chances on us.”

Leah Dube led Lewiston with two goals while Leah Landry had a goal and an assist.

For the Red Hornets (4-4-2), it’s a game they will have to move on from.

“That team is very deep. You’ve got to bring the effort and have the right attitude,” Red Hornets coach Dana Berube said. “They are 9-0 for a reason.”

The Blue Devils (9-0) opened the scoring in the first period by scoring twice in a minute span. Lily Gish’s shot from the right point deflected off a Red Hornet player past Guimond (23 saves) at the 8:29 mark.

“You turn the page and let that go, it’s a long game, but that’s not the start you want for sure” Berube said of the bad bounce. “I am never displeased with (Guimond). We can’t let he face that amount of shots in the game. It’s going to bite you.”

Leah Landry found Leah Dube to make it 2-0 at the 9:29 mark.

The quick outburst calmed down the Blue Devils bench.

“It was actually really good because it made us not as nervous about the game,” Leah Dube said. “We all (were a little nervous) because it was a big (game).”

Adri Roy put home Lewiston’s third goal late in the opening period from Kristen Lachance and Ava Geoffroy.

Landry notched her second point of the night when she put home a rebound from a Bailee St. Hilaire shot with under five minutes to play in the second stanza. St. Hilaire finished the game with two assists.

Charlotte Cloutier stretched the lead to 5-0 early in the third period.

Paige Pomerleau added the Blue Devils’ sixth goal with 4:20 remaining in the game. Dube capped the scoring off with under a minute remaining in the game.

Dube seized her opportunities.

“She’s a real good player. She’s young, but she’s very aggressive,” Dumont said. “That’s what I love about her. I call her the hawk because she’s a predator; she hunts pucks. She’s just a real good hockey player. She’s just a real good kid. She’s a good team player, but she knows when to jump into the play to attack.”

Camree St Hilaire made seven saves for Lewiston.

