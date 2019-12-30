AUBURN — Isabella Webster made her mark Monday afternoon for St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester.

The sophomore forward record a point on each of the Saints’ first two goals in a 3-1 victory over rival Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland in a girls hockey contest at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Saints head coach Paul Gosselin had some high praise for Webster.

“She plays a very defensive game,” Gosselin said. “She makes good use of her opportunities as a defensive forward, she has a (Boston Bruins forward) Patrice Bergeron style, which works real well for us.”

Emma Roy also had a goal and an assist for the Saints (5-2).

For the Red Hornets (4-3-2), they had their ups and downs on the afternoon.

“It was back and forth a lot,” said Red Hornets assistant coach Larry Morin, who was filling in for sick head coach Dana Berube. “We had chances; their goalie (Madyson Boulet) made saves on the ones we shot on. Again, we had chances, they scored one late, which took the wind out of the sail a little bit. It could have gone either ways, if we were able to pop one or two earlier on.”

Boulet made 12 saves for the Saints, who opened the scoring at the 4:05 mark as Webster found Madi Pelletier in the slot for a 1-0 lead.

“Sometimes that can work against you, because you get off to a quick start and you settle down a little bit,” Gosselin said of the early lead. “Being a cross-town rivalry, it’s going to be a little more intense and it kind of worked that way,”

In the second period, Roy put the puck on net and Webster was all alone to put home the eventual game-winner past Red Hornets goalie Manny Guimond (10 saves) six minutes into the middle frame.

“I saw Emma coming down with the puck, I knew she would hit the net,” Webster said. “I knew Manny gives up some rebounds, so I went straight to the net.”

The Saints, who had dominated the game possessing the puck 5-on-5, went to the box at the 7:52 mark of the middle frame as Webster went off for tripping. It took 12 seconds for the Red Hornets to respond on the power play, as Sophia Hartley finished off a feed from Eve Martineau.

“We started coming on in the middle of the second period on,” Morin said. “We started to give them a little bit more of a game. We will get better.”

The Saints went to the box twice more in the period, but the Red Hornets couldn’t capitalize on the chances.

The Red Hornets (4-3-2) were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Saints were 0-for-1.

Roy added an insurance marker late in the third period, as she stole the puck at the Saints offensive blue line and beat Guimond cleanly on the unassisted tally.

“I saw an open lane and (Guimond) sort of shifted towards more of my side (of the ice) and I shot it to the back where there was a little opening,” Roy said.

« Previous

filed under: