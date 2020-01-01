Lisbon firefighters douse a burning car early Wednesday morning on Wing Street. No one was injured and the cause is under investigation. Lisbon Fire Department photo

Flames consume a car early Wednesday morning on Wing Street in Lisbon. No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation, fire officials said. Firefighters were able to save the car next to it from burning. Lisbon Fire Department photo

A burned car smolders early Wednesday morning on Wing Street in Lisbon. Fire officials said it was engulfed by flames when they arrived. The cause is under investigation. Lisbon Fire Department photo

Lisbon Maine
