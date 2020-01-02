Central Maine Medical Center

Harper Rose Eaton, a girl to Devan and Kelly Eaton of Litchfield, June 13. Grandparents, Rodney and Jeannette Eaton, Litchfield, William and Kathy Spence, Barnegat Light, N.J.

Leo Scott Graves, a boy to Alan and Jenny Graves of Lewiston, June 17. Siblings, Kyle, Gage, Patrick and Heath; grandparents, Becky and Patrick Flynn, Milford, N.H., Sherry Knowles, Lewiston, Richard Brown, Lewiston; great-grandparent, Elaine Knowles, Greene.

Karson Butler, a boy to Ashley Robertson and Isaac Butler of Litchfield, June 20. Grandparents, Bruce and Barbara Robertson, Leeds, Douglas Butler, Greene, Karlene Merrill, Greene; great-grandparent, Marcia Butler, Montville.

Isabella Marie Pichette, a girl to Darci Pichette of Casco, June 23. Grandparents, Scott and Heather Dobson, Casco, Edward and Ella Pichette, Raymond; great-grandparents, Tammy and Tob Tibbetts, Dexter, Nancy and Joe Pichette, Portland.

Mason Lewis Gray, a boy to Emily Shedd and Caleb Gray of Sabattus, June 27. Grandparents, Nan and Oakley Shedd, Sabattus, Lori Reece, Oxford, Mike Gray, Poland; great-grandparents, Evelyn and Kenneth Bubier, Sabattus, Bob Temple, Topsham, Carlene Gray, Poland, Gloria and Joseph Blier, Madison.

Johannah Jean Bouchard Diaz, a girl to Stacey Bouchard and Matthew Diaz of Minot, July 8. Siblings, Gregory, Linkin; grandparents, Deborah Bouchard, Lewiston, Thomas and Linda Daley, Lewiston.

Ryleigh McKenna Obie, a girl to Kristen Cotton and Cameron Obie of Lewiston, July 11. Grandparents, Sheryl and Lloyd Cotton, Monmouth, Donna and Bob Obie, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Nancy Davenport, Auburn, Irene Obie, Auburn, Vickie and Skip Hardt, Auburn.

Charlotte May Taylor, a girl to Ashley and Tony Taylor of South Paris, July 3. Siblings, Vivianna, Antone.

Kyng Brian Nuzzo Gould, a boy to Brian Gould and Holly Nuzzo of Lewiston, July 2. Siblings, Pierce Gould, Aubrey Gould, Hannah Farrell, Ahlexis Farrell; grandparents, Beth and Ozzy Nuzzo, Auburn, David Polley, Paulette and Stephen Sirois, Lisbon; great-grandparents, Shirley and Donald Savage, South Paris, Richard Nuzzo, Lewiston, Anita Poliquin, Lewiston, Gary and Betty Purrington, Gardiner.

Logan Eugene Bilodeau, a boy to Heather Greenleaf and Jonathan Bilodeau of Lisbon, July 8. Sibling, Reid Bilodeau; grandparents, David and Janet Bilodeau, Sabattus, Stephen and Linda Greenleaf, Leeds; great-grandparent, Delores Bilodeau.

Dalton Jarrett Holland, a boy to Alyson and Charles Holland of South Paris, May 30. Siblings, Harmony, Ariyen, Liam; grandparents, Eileen and Eric Storck, Bryant Pond, Marcie and Greg Holland, Biddeford.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Jameson Gagne, a boy to Kelcie and Raymond Gagne of Lewiston, June 26. Sibling, Jackson; grandparents, Richard and Lorrie Marean, Hollis, Raymond Gagne, Jackman, Wendy Gagne, Auburn; great-grandparents, Clifton and Carroll Marean, Standish, Wayne and Judie Berry, Waterboro, Paulette Silva, Limington, Martine Gagne, Lewiston, Joyce Kelley, Brownsville.

Connor Joseph Byron, a boy to Joshua and Ashley Byron of Lisbon, July 1. Siblings, Haley, Dianna; grandparents, Donna Doyle, Lewiston, Brenda Flagg, Syracuse, N.Y., William Doyle, Lisbon; great-grandparents, Katherine Thibodeau, Lady Lake, Fla.

Caliyah Jayne Carter, a girl to Bethany and Derek Carter of Lewiston, July 2. Sibling, Aiden; grandparents, Kimberly Holman, Boulder, Colo., Jane Ray, Boulder, Colo., Melissa and Lee Carter, Winslow; great-grandparents; Gerd and Donna Hasal, Rockport, Wilma Carter, Winslow.

Isabella Ann Chickering, a girl to Kelly Morris and Andrew Chickering of Lewiston, June 27. Grandparents, Kathleen and Donald Morris, Lewiston, Glenna and Tom Chickering, Auburn; great-grandparents, Dianne Morris, Lewiston, Noreen Dance, Freehold, N.J.

Marlee Rose Anctil, a girl to Samantha Connorton and Matthew Anctil of Auburn, July 3. Sibling, Avery.

Kellie Kaye Cooper, a girl to Joe and Kayla Cooper of Auburn, July 2. Siblings, Joseph Jr., Kennedy; grandparents, Dickie and Paula Cooper, Sabattus, Lisa Delcourt, Mike Elie, Portland.

Paxton Grace Lessard, a girl to Kaily Baril and Tyler Lessard of Auburn, June 30. Grandparents, Jen and Bob Barnhart, Auburn, Steve and Doris Lessard, Auburn, Alicia and Shawn Leone, Livermore Falls, Richard and Cherie Merrill, Livermore Falls; great-grandparents, Tom and Diane Henson, Beth Baril, Pamela Barker, Brenda and Ed Verrill, Teena Guerrette.

Cameron James Farmer, a boy to Kyle Farmer and Katherin George of Lewiston, June 30. Grandparents, Cathleen Sproul, Boothbay, Jeff Allen, Boothbay, Alan and Jamie Farmer, Boothbay, Susan and Mike George, Lisbon; great-grandparents, Alice and Carrol Vannah, Boothbay, Harry and Jackie Farmer, Boothbay, Nancy and Joe Wolfson, Boothbay, Heidi George, Bowdoinham.

Jayden William Tester, a boy to Sarah and John Tester of Norway, July 3. Siblings, Sean Tester, Lindsey Tester, Alexis Therrien, Hailey Therrien; grandparents, Brenda Tester, William Tester, Susan Tester, Susan Martin, Bill Currier, Buckfield.

Zoey Marie Yeaton Collins, a girl to Martika Collins and George Yeaton of Lewiston, July 9. Sibling, Tobias Collins, Maylynne Collins; grandparents, Jody Collins, Canton, Lottie Greer, Sabattus, Vicky Theriault, South Paris, George Yeaton, III; great-grandparents, Gwendolin Abbott, South Paris.

Romeo Jesus Vega, a boy to Corrina Heatley and Jesus Vega of Lewiston, July 9. Sibling, Yesenia Heatley; grandparents, Patricia Vo, South Portland, Barbara Stone, Westbrook.

Khloe Chanel Magwood, a girl to Javonne Magood of Lewiston, July 7. Sibling, Seraya; grandparent, Yvonne Palmer, Lewiston.

Kaisley Mae Cusson, a girl to Sierra Warner and David Cusson of Mechanic Falls, July 7. Grandparents, Scot Warner and Laurianne Warner, Monmouth, John and Kim Cusson, Lewiston.

Collin Michael Ray, a boy to Nathaniel and Alexander Ray of Minot, July 6. Siblings, Declan, Hudson; grandparents, Richard and Maida Ray, Minot, Cherie Whitman, Lewiston, Stan Sampson, Turner.

Gracelyn Elizabeth Cyr, a girl to Stephanie Nelson and Joshua Cyr of Auburn, July 20. Sibling, Avery Cyr.

Simon Reece Allen, a boy to Sydney Moore and Luis Allen of Raymond, July 22. Sibling, Julian Cognon; grandparents, Hope and Kevin Moore, Lewiston, Kimberly and David Allen, Raymond; great-grandparents, Betty and Ron Howe, Lewiston, Rosella Morrow, Raymond.

Josephina Marie Bennett, a girl to Kimberly Bennett of Lewiston, July 17. Grandparents, Daniel Bennett, Lewiston, Rolande Kramarz, Lewiston; great-grandparent, Beverly Bennett, Buckfield.

Willow Nichole Morton, a girl to Ashley Henry and Eric Morton of Auburn, July 12. Siblings, Brody Morton, Annabelle Young; grandparents, Bonnie Heath, Poland, John Howes, Lewiston, Leiloni and John Morton, Greene.

Theodore Guy Pilote, a boy to Justin Pilote and Mariah Bicknell of Auburn, July 13. Siblings, Seth Colburn, Elsie Richardson; grandparents, Michelle Pilote, Monmouth, Guy and Susan Pilote, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Constance Carey, Monmouth, Jeanne Cote, Lewiston.

Oliver William Thomas Souther, a boy to Gretchen and Michael Souther of Dixfield, July 12. Grandparents, Missi and Gunnar Bradbury, Dixfield, Melissa Souther, Mexico, Scott Theraiult, Strong; great-grandparents, Rose Frost, Dixfield, Marlene Bradbury, Carthage, Calvin Bradbury, Dixfield, Wilbur Souther, Livermore, William and Mary Lou Theraiult, Rumford.

Lincoln Howard Bishop, a boy to Amanda and Hunter Bishop of Auburn, July 16. Grandparent, Carole Gray, Auburn; great-grandparents, John Bishop, Auburn, Shandra Bishop, Auburn.

Brooklyn Grace Holmquist, a girl to Sarah and Trevor Holmquist of Lewiston, July 12. Grandparents, Sarah and Bill Holmquist, New Gloucester, Sandy and Jerry Holloman, St. Augustine, Fla.; great-grandparents, Wayne and Anita Holmquist, Raymond, Rachelle Blais, Auburn, Roland and Jean Morin, Cape Elizabeth, Dorothy Holloman, Banner Elk, N.C.

Lucas David Gauthier, a boy to Melissa King and Darren Gauthier of Lewiston, July 17. Sibling, Tucker Gauthier; grandparents, David and Cathy King, Old Town, Lori and Matt Rice, Durham, Dominic and Cory Buclzko, Livermore Falls; great-grandparents, Richard and Janice Gauthier, Greene, Ron and June Whetzel, Livermore.

Bentley Catrett, a boy to Heather Hanscome and Franklin Catrett of Norway, July 24. Siblings, Noah Catrett, Keagan Catrett.

Brantley Aaron Tarr, a boy to Samantha Bartlett and Conrad Tarr of Lewiston, July 25. Sibling, Emma Tarr; grandparents, Kimberly and Paul Tarr, Dexter, Tanya and Timothy Moore, Dixmont.

Wesley Martin Cyr, a boy to Renee Poliquin and Joshua Cyr of Oxford, July 25. Grandparents, Peter and Tammy Poliquin, Poland, Gerald and Sally Cyr, Minot; great-grandparents, Ruth Szmyt, Poland, Maurice Poliquin, Auburn, Sally Davis, Lewiston.

Colton Scott Levasseur, a boy to Marcella Tierney and Ajay Levasseur of Lewiston, July 23. Grandparents, Carol Herrick, Lewiston, Rocky Levasseur, Lewiston.

Owen Rylan Beardsley, a boy to Charles and Caitlin Beardsley of Peru, Aug. 4. Siblings, Landon, Ella; grandparents, Peter and Linda Laplante, Rumford, Greg O’Connell, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Leisa Yaing, Peru, Pauline O’Connell, Lewiston.

Kason Carey, a boy to Justin and Jordan Carey of Greene, July 31. Sibling, Hunter; grandparents, John and Michele Carey, Leeds, Toby and Angie Bisson, Greene; great-grandparents, Mike and Karen Bisson, Turner, Bill Ethridge, Greene, Patty Carey, Lewiston.

Calum Dylan Bardier, a boy to Andrew Bardier and Mackenzie Bragg of Lewiston, July 30. Siblings, Zayden, Abrielle, Kyleigh-Ann; grandparents, Suzanne Bardier-Haynes, Lewiston, Daniel Bardier, Lewiston, Keri Roberts, West Paris, Daniel Bragg, Oxford; great-grandparents, Bill and Joan Roberts, Norway, Roland and Roberta Bragg, Wales.

Mid Coast Hospital

Camden James Jordan, a boy to Chad Jordan and Sarah Farrell of Lewiston, June 20. Sibling, Mackenna Jordan, Finnley Jordan.

Eleanor Lynn Macy Willey, a girl to Cameron and Briana Willey of Lisbon, June 22. Sibling, Lylan; grandparents, Betty Moore, Lewiston, David Moore Sr., Scarborough, Robert Willey, Topsham, Lisa Willey, Lisbon.

Josephine Rose Anderson, a girl to Peter and Holly Anderson of Lisbon Falls, June 22. Siblings, Alex, Storm, Adelle, Evelyn; grandparents, Barbara Eberhart, Belleville, Mich., Howard Taggart, Waldoboro.

Braelynn Robin Benner, a girl to Harley Benner of Bath, June 18. Siblings, Michael Gavinski Jr., Katarina Tavares; grandparents, Carol Benner, Damariscotta; great-grandparents, Diana and Richard Costa, Brunswick.

Asher Marshall Palmatier, a boy to Mason Gahagen and Caroline Palmatier of Brunswick, June 24. Grandparents, Julie Marshall, Topsham, Kevin Freeman, Presque Isle, Curt and Judy Palmatier, Montrose, Pa.; great-grandparents, Elizabeth and Ronnie Marshall, Monroe, Greg and Kay Freeman, Presque Isle, Freeda and Philip Palmatier, Coudersport, Pa., Kenneth and Maryann Watkins, Nicholson, Pa.

Adelyn Grace Girouard, a girl to Morgann Allard and Connor Girouard of Topsham, June 27. Grandparents, Jessica and Rodney, Topsham, Rachel and Gene, Bowdoin.

Makena Leigh Gamrat, a girl to Amanda Dolloff and Troy Gamrat of Lisbon Falls, June 28. Siblings, Kinsley Dux, Amelia Gamrat; grandparents, Becky and Clint Dolloff, Dixfield, Sandra and Kevin Gamrat, Lisbon Falls, great-grandparents, Kay and Tom Hamlin, East Dixfield, Shirley and Bob Dolloff, Peru, Beverly Tanguay, Jefferson.

Fox Peter Tyrol Paluska, a boy to Elizabeth Tyrol and Peter Paluska of Bath, June 28. Grandparents, Carol and Bryce Tyrol, Bowdoinham, Susan Paluska, Bath, Duane Paluska, Woolwich; great-grandparents, Madeleine Tyrol, Brunswick, Barbara Larsen, Stanton Station, N.J.

Luka Reid Spiridakis, a boy to Kurt and Kattie Spiridakiis of Bath, July 1. Sibling, Kelly; grandparents, Bob and Peg Meyers, Bath, Nick and Helen Spiridakis, Sebastopol, Calif.; great-grandparents, Teena Sawyer, Gorham.

Leo Philip Hartwell, a boy to Brandon and Kacey Hartwell of Bath, June 29. Grandparents, Kevin and Cathy Hodgdon, Boothbay, Susan Hodgdon, Boothbay, Larry and Sherri Hartwell, Scarborough, Linda Hartwell, Brunswick; great-grandparents, Marion Libby, Freeport, Ellen Williams, Boothbay Harbor, Nancy Stroddard, Boothbay Harbor.

Carter James Smith, a boy to Matthew Smith and Megan Jo Sullivan of Woolwich, July 3. Siblings, Olivia Doughty, David Smith, Evelyn Smith, Matthew Smith Jr.; grandparents, Katie and James Sullivan, Woolwich, Kim and David Smith, Bowdoin.

Keller Michael Grindle, a boy to Joel and Kendra Jo Grindle of Brunswick, July 2. Grandparents, Robin and Mike Marsh, Buckhannon, W.V., Karen and Paul Grindle, Islesboro.

Emmett Datsun Kinney, a boy to Michael and Sadie Kinney of Randolph, July 4. Grandparents, Angie and Brad Hyden, Randolph, Sherril and Leonard Kinney, Limerick.

Oliver Walter Lobozzo, a boy to Jonathan and Jennifer Lobozzo of Bath, July 5. Sibling, Martha “Mattie” Lobozzo; grandparents, Kathy and Jeff Morse, Mary and Allan Lobozzo, New Gloucester; great-grandparents, Bradford and Jayne Gill, Longmeadow, Mass.

Nico Bickerman Martens, a boy to Benjamin Martens and Kalyn Bickerman-Martens of Brunswick, July 7. Sibling; Micah; grandparents, Peter and Karen Bickerman, Readfield, James Martens and Kathy Danylik-Martens, Sharon, N.H.

Levi Thomas Johnson, a boy to Ashly Griffin and Andrew Johnson of Durham, July 20. Siblings, Macie O’Connell, Bentley Johnson.

Cole Matthew Weatherbee, a boy to Courtney Blake and Jason Weatherbee of Wiscasset, July 19. Sibling, Charlotte Weatherbee; grandparents, Sally and Matt Meacham, Richmond, Tim Weatherbee, West Gardiner, Sue Weatherbee, Wiscasset; great-grandparents, Marcia and Roger Fredsall, Richmond, Marilyn Weatherbee, Lincoln.

Olivia Camille Stilkey, a girl to Brianna Stilkey and Gabe Kendall of Topsham, July 21. Sibling, Sophia Kendall; grandparent, Carry Rowell, Bath; great-grandparent, Normal Rowell.

Frederick Leon Lampron, a boy to Marcel and Deborah Lampron of Brunswick, July 8. Grandparents, Helen and Arthur Tomer, Topsham, Yolande Lampron, Lewiston.

Gunnar Lee Perritt, a boy to Thomas and Deirdre Perritt of Gardiner, July 9. Siblings, Amber White, Mercedes White, Thomas Perritt, Evangeline White; grandparents, Jack and Pattie Booton, Delano, Fla., Sharon and Roger Coolen, Unity, Melinda and Ronnie Harper, Gardner, N.C.; great-grandparents, Josephine and Donald Nickerson, Monroe.

Ella Kathryn Rice, a girl to Matthew and Katelin Rice of Boothbay Harbor, July 16. Siblings, Sullivan, Sawyer; grandparents, George McEvoy, Boothbay Harbor, Laurie McEvoy, Venice, Fla., Dennis Rice, East Boothbay.

Luca Garrett Vermillion, a boy to Gunnar Vermillion and Ashley Hall of Richmond, July 15. Sibling, Nova Westman; grandparents, Keith and Charlene Hall, Richmond, Shelley Vermillion, Augusta, John Vermillion, Tallahassee, Fla.

Rueben Philip Newcomer, a boy to Philip and Kara Newcomer of Litchfield, July 17.

Bradley Thomas White, a boy to Joshua and Jessica White of Biddeford, July 22. Sibling, Robin; grandparents, Thomas Perry, Hyannis, Mass., Ana Pestana, Hyannis, Mass., Bradley and Belle White, Auburn; great-grandparents, Wilma and Al Barrette, Turner.

Caroline Kathleen Estes, a girl to Abigail and Saben Estes of Woolwich, July 25. Sibling, Abigail; grandparents, Lynda and Robert Weeks, Bowdoin, Glenda and Peter Lamarre, West Bath, Timothy and Ling Estes, West Bath.

Jude Matthew Portela, a boy to Rachel and Matthew Portela of Dresden, July 25. Siblings, Basil, Finnian; grandparents, Bette Chapman, Richmond, Joel Chapman, Iowa, Deborah Hanson, Richmond, John Portela, Brunswick; great-grandparent, Madeline Tozier, Richmond.

Lydia Marie Hersom, a girl to Kara and Joshua Hersom of Bowdoin, July 28. Grandparents, Joan and Ron Dunton, Lewiston, Martin Hersom, Bowdoin, Gayle Pierce, Fla.

Oliver Blake Bodwell, a boy to Savanna Kay and Blake Bodwell of Topsham, July 28. Grandparents, Rachel Devereaux, Brunswick, Joshua Kay, Brunswick, Jim and Kim Bodwell, Brunswick; great-grandparents, Tobie and Sheila Kay, Diane and Wayne Jewell, Janet Bodwell.

Olivia Grace Brasil, a girl to Alyssa McGlauflin and Shane Brasil of Brunswick, July 29. Siblings, Osiris Morse, Connor Brasil; grandparents, Jon and Trish McGlauflin, Boothbay, Scott and Geri Cherrette, Manistee, Mich.

Eleanor Shirley Allan Graham, a girl to Frances and Jeffrey Graham of Bath, July 29. Grandparents, Nigel and Gillia Allan, Wallace, Nova Scotia, Mary Ann and John Graham, Kennebunkport; great-grandparents, Shirley and Tony Bidwell, Cyril Allan.

Alexander Robert Payson Jr., a boy to Shelby Bishop and Alexander Payson of Bowdoin, Aug. 2; grandparents, Kristy Smith, Bowdoin, Christopher Bishop, Bowdoin, Jeff and Tricia Payson, Richmond.

Hunter Anthony Gilman, a boy to Jennifer and Anthony Gilman of Phippsburg, Aug. 5. Sibling, Zoey; grandparents, Doreen Babbidge, Bath, Alan Fortier, Bath, Lucrecia Gilman, Phippsburg.

Rowen Emilia Allen, a girl to Stephanie and Jason Allen of Durham, Aug. 10. Grandparents, David and Mary Hewitt, Newcastle, Stephen and Diane Allen, Winthrop; great-grandparents, Roland and Roberta Audet, Winthrop.

Nolan Benjamin Seamans, a boy to Brianna and Daniel Seamans of Topsham, Aug. 9. Grandparents, Carl Brown, Lisbon Falls, Rachel Giguere, Lisbon, Linda and Alan Seamans, Lisbon; great-grandparents, Doris Bureau, Lisbon, Faye Brown, Lisbon Falls, Patricia Seamans, Windham.

Henry Scott Ruppert, a boy to Shira and John Ruppert of Harpswell, Aug. 9. Sibling, Samuel; grandparents, Deborah Sandler, Kansas City, Mo., Sheldon Sandler, Princeton, N.J., Patty and Scott Ruppert, Harpswell.

Kinsley Ellen Harrington, a girl to Morgan Harrington of Richmond, Aug. 11. Grandparents, Scott and Lori Harrington, Richmond.

Oliver Luca Streevey, a boy to Crystal and Joshua Streevey of West Bath, Aug. 11. Siblings, Theodore, Carley; grandparents, Cindy Gorey, Turner, David Lawrence, Lisbon, Terri Streevey, West Bath, Mark Streevey, Chillicoth, Ohio.

