MEN’S BASKETBALL

Maine 75, Columbia 72, OT

BANGOR — Andrew Fleming buried a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to give the Black Bears (4-10) a win over the Lions (4-11).

Columbia led for most of the game until Maine, which hit 29-of-33 free throws, took a lead in overtime. Mike Smith scored in 20 points and Ike Nweke had 17 points.

Fleming, and Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School graduate, finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Sergio El Darwich added 24 points and three steals. Maine scored 44 points in the paint.

Bates 98, New England 60

LEWISTON — Kody Greenhalgh hit 7-of-10 3-pointers to power the Bobcats (6-3) past the Nor’easters (6-5) on Thursday.

Greenhalgh finished with 23 points and five rebounds. Jeff Spellman chipped in with 16 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and five assists, and Omar Sarr had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Bates shot 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Siddiq Canty and Blake Smith each had 12 points for UNE. Alex Kravchuk added 11 points and five rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Emory 62, Bates 45

ATLANTA — Tori Higgins had six of her team-leading 13 points in the second quarter as the Eagles (9-2) pulled away to a 36-24 halftime lead and handled the Bobcats (5-5) in a nonconference game.

Higgins also grabbed 12 rebounds for Emory. Erin Lindahl contributed 12 points and Blair Ripley added 11 in the win.

Bates’ Ariana Dalia led all players with a double-double of 18 points and 15 boards.

