BOSTON — The building manager credited with saving lives by evacuating a building before a deadly propane blast in Farmington remains hospitalized more than three months later.

Larry Lord remained in serious condition Thursday, according to a spokesperson at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston — where he is being treated for burns over much of his body since the Sept. 16 explosion.

Lord’s condition was upgraded to fair before his condition worsened late last month, the newspaper said.

The deadly propane explosion happened as Lord and firefighters returned to the evacuated building to investigate the source of leaking gas at a building that housed a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities.

The blast killed Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured a half-dozen others. The injured firefighters were all released long ago, but Lord continued to recover from burns and other injuries.

Investigators concluded the entirety of a 400-gallon propane tank had emptied because of a gas line leak, with much of the fuel entering the building’s basement.

The explosion, which could be heard from miles away, shattered the building and left the scene littered with dust and paper. Nearby mobile homes were rendered uninhabitable.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: