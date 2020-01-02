LEWISTON — Malik Foster paced Lewiston with 10 points as the Blue Devils squeaked out a 49-46 boys basketball victory over Portland on Thursday.

Evan Williams and Ciwer Mayen each added eight points for Lewiston (4-3).

Kevin Smart and Samuel Gerber led the Bulldogs (2-5) with nine points apiece.

Hampden 83, Mt. Blue 38

FARMINGTON — Hampden Academy had four players in double figures in a 83-38 win over Mt. Blue in a boys KVAC basketball game.

Bryce Lausier led the Broncos (8-0) with 33 points, while Thomas Henaghen had 13, Andy Raye chipped in 11 and Braydon Cole finished with 10.

Jacob Farnham, Donald Hunter and Bradley Shamba each had nine points for the Cougars (3-5).

Mountain Valley 77, Telstar 51

BETHEL — Cooper Davis’ 26 points paced Mountain Valley to a 77-51 victory over Telstar in MVC boys basketball play Thursday.

Elijah Weston finished with 15 points for the Falcons (3-5), William Gallant had 14 and Mileek Kelly scored 10.

Davin Mason had a double-double for Telstar (1-6) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Logan Sumner led the Rebels with 23 points.

Poland 81, Sacopee Valley 59

POLAND — Five Poland players scored in double figures in a 81-59 victory over Sacopee Valley in a boys basketball contest Thursday.

Gage Bachelder led the Knights (2-5) with 25 points, while Hunter Gibson finished with 17 and Joseph Ringuette had 14. Evan Kelly added 11 points and Joseph Levesque dropped in 10.

Sawyer McGuire had a game-high 30 points for Sacopee Valley (1-5), while Teagan Meggison had 17 points.

Rangeley 58, Temple 49

RANGELEY — Rangeley used a balanced scoring attack to earn a 59-48 boys basketball victory over Temple Academy on Thursday.

Nolan Boone led the way for the Lakers (5-1) with 16 points, while Ian Lillis had 15 and Kenneth Thompson finished with 14.

Marko Ajaz scored a game-high 24 points for Temple (3-3), and Dragan Jovanovic added 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monmouth 32, Lisbon 24

LISBON — Audrey Fletcher paced Monmouth with 14 points in a 32-24 victory over Lisbon in MVC girls basketball play Thursday.

Eight of Fletcher’s points came in the second quarter as the Mustangs (5-1) took a 17-9 lead into halftime.

Charlee Cox had 11 points for Lisbon (4-2).

Mt. Abram 41, Dirigo 40

SALEM — Kaylee Knight had a game-high 16 points including the game-winning 3-pointer in Mt. Abram’s 41-40 girls basketball victory over Dirigo on Thursday.

Madison Phelps added 13 points for the Roadrunners (3-4).

Mt. Abram switched from a zone defense to man-to-man in the fourth, which ended up being key to the victory.

Grace Robbins led the Cougars (1-5) with 15 points.

Oak Hill 45, Spruce Mountain 23

JAY — Oak Hill jumped out to a 12-3 lead after one quarter and led 25-6 at halftime en route to a 45-23 girls basketball win over Spruce Mountain on Thursday.

Desirae Dumais scored a game-high 15 points, including seven free throws, for the Raiders (5-2). Audrey Dillman added 13 and Anna Beach contributed seven.

Mariyah Fournier topped the Phoenix (2-5) with nine points.

Poland 38, Sacopee Valley 25

HIRAM — Emma Bunyea scored 14 points and Allison Ferland had 11 points as the Knights (2-4) used a 17-1 third quarter to pull away from the Hawks (4-3).

Kylie Day scored 12 points for Sacopee Valley.

Portland 50, Lewiston 20

PORTLAND — Amanda Kabantu, Elizabeth Yugu and Kiera Eubanks scored 11 points apiece as the Bulldogs (6-1) cruised to a KVAC win over the Blue Devils (1-5).

Davina Kabantu helped with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Rangeley 68, Temple 27

RANGELEY — Winnie LaRochelle scored 28 points to lead the Lakers to an East/West win over the Bereans.

Olivia Pye scored 17 points and Ellah Smith added 12 points for the Lakers (8-0).

Hannah Hubbard led Temple (3-3) with 15 points.

