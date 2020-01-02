NORWAY — Selectmen on Thursday unanimously approved hiring a school resource officer and making a part-time policewoman full-time.

Christina Sugars’ will serve the Guy E. Rowe Elementary School on Main Street. She was a patrol officer with the Paris Police Department from 2004-08 and a school resource officer for the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office from 2008-19. In 2015, she was named Deputy of the Year by the Maine Sheriffs’ Association.

According to Lajoie, Sugars’ was hired with the approval of Rowe school Principal Doug Kilmister, SAD 17 Superintendent Rick Colpitts and Norway Police Chief Rob Federico.

Officer Holli Pullen, who has worked part-time for the department since June 2019, is now full-time. According to a resume provided by Town Manager Dennis Lajoie, Pullen worked for the department from 2006-12 and for the Mexico Police Department from 2012-14.

Neither Pullen nor Sugars attended Thursday’s meeting, but Lajoie said they will be at the next board meeting Jan. 16.

In other business, Paul Bickford, director of Oxford Hills Technical School in Paris, invited selectmen to attend the ninth annual Oxford Hills Tech Challenge at Oxford Hills Technical School on Tuesday, Jan. 21. According to a letter addressed to Lajoie, the event showcases students’ skills through competitions. According to previous reporting, last year’s challenges ranged from making whoopie pies to taking blood pressures.

« Previous