RUMFORD — Kaylynn Magee, 22, of Rumford gave birth to a baby boy, Hudsyn Magee, at 7:38 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Rumford Hospital.

At his birth, Hudsyn weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces and was 19.25 inches in length.

Magee chose her son’s name because it is a name she has “always loved,” she said. Hudsyn is her only child. Providing support to Kaylynn was her mother, Marie Magee, and her sisters, Allyssa and Maryssa Magee, all from Rumford.

Kaylynn said she was not expecting her son to be born on New Year’s Day since his birth was a week early.

She will receive a baby bag from Rumford Hospital filled with items such as diapers, baby clothes, a Hannaford gift card, receiving blankets and a onesie with the hospital’s name on it. The Rumford Eagles Club also provided a $200 gift card for the New Year’s mother and baby.

