PARIS — A Musical Comedy

Cow Pasture Community Theater, a sponsored project of Creative Norway, is excited to announce open call auditions for an upcoming musical comedy.

The musical is called “An Evening at Dave’s Sauna” and it takes place over the course of one night at the legendary Dave’s Sauna in South Paris, Maine, set in early April of 1980 as we watch the legendary/infamous Dave interacting with a cross section of guests, sharing his own philosophies on life, chatting up ladies, and taking care of “commerce.”

Auditions will take place at House Lorax in Norway, ME, in 2-hour blocks on either Tuesday, January 21 or Tuesday, January 28 from 6-8 p.m. You will only need to choose one of the two possible dates.

The auditions will be both musical and dance auditions.

If interested in auditioning, please visit (davessauna.com) for a complete list of characters and their descriptions.

Email <[email protected] com> with the character you might be interested in playing and we will send you:

*An audio clip of the song you will be auditioning with

*Lyrics to the song you will be auditioning with

*Audition/information form to bring day-of auditions

Please note: This is an unpaid community theater production.

Director Bio:

This is an original production by writer/director Jonathan Leavitt. Previous work by him includes “Jesus Christ Terrorist” (a dramatic comedic spoof of the original Jesus Christ Superstar, set post 9-11), “Mother Culture” (based on the writing of Daniel Quinn), and “Somewhere, Maine: The Marijuana Musical” (about one year on a cannabis farm in the hills of western Maine).

He has also written or co-written 9 studio albums with his bands including: Growing Up the American Way, Resistance Is All We Got, Live from J. Edgar Hoover’s Closet, Politics for Pre-Schoolers, Live at the Finish Line, God, Guns, and Ganja, The Trial of Johnny Crashed, and Scenes from Somewhere Maine.

Musical Director Bio:

Dawson Hill will be the music director for this production. In the process of becoming a professional musician and getting his BFA in theater at Emerson college, Dawson Hill was, and has since been, involved in several shows. In the Oxford Hills community he played as “Frankie” in the very successful run of “Forever Plaid,” as well as other shows such as “Tick, Tick, Boom!” and in “Swing!” where he performed with Debi Irons. He has also worked as the musical director in the O.M.P.A.A originals “Roles of a Lifetime,“ “Cinderella,” and the musical “Aladdin.” During his time performing in Boston, he starred as “Max” in “Where the Wild Things Are” and “the Gift of the Magi”, and created a score for an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” He continues to play piano and entertain in many projects around New England and is excited to be able to create original music and be a musical director for Jonathan Leavitt’s original musical ”An Evening at Dave’s Sauna.”

Choreographer Bio:

Choreography for this show will be done by Nettie Gentempo. Nettie is the artistic director for the Nevaeh Dance Circus and Cold, Cold Night Burlesque. Her original choreography has been featured in the Poland Players productions of “Jesus Christ Super Star,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and Cow Pasture Production “Somewhere Maine, The Marijuana Musical.” Nettie has been studying dance her entire life and has been performing professionally as a hula hoop dancer for the past 5 years.

Set Designer Bio:

Set Design for this production will be done by Jessica Cooper. Jessica was introduced to the world of music and theater at a young age. Throughout high school she performed in numerous musicals and plays such as “Into the Woods”, “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Wizard of Oz,” “West Side Story,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” and played characters in various cabaret dinner performances. Through a heavy interest visual art, she was involved in the building of sets for most of the theater productions she performed in. As an adult Jessica continues her enthusiasm for making art through the non-profit Creative Norway, as the administrator of House Lorax Art Collective, where she dances, plays music, teaches pop-up art classes, and organizes community art projects.

We are all looking forward to hearing from you and will see you in January!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: