PORTLAND — A Buckfield woman pleaded guilty Friday to a federal drug charge nearly a year after she was pulled over at a traffic stop with more than 400 grams of cocaine.

Jaime Morin, 32, entered a plea in U.S. District Court to the felony charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Morin waived her right to appeal any sentence longer than 30 months. She also agreed to forfeit any drug proceeds.

According to an affidavit written by Lewiston police officer and Maine Drug Enforcement special agent Zachary Provost, Morin was stopped Feb. 1 with a beer in the center console of her car. She had admitted to Provost that she had consumed one “tall boy.”

She denied having any drugs on her or in her car. But after a struggle, the agent found a large bag of white powder in her open jacket pocket, he wrote. In her other pocket, he found a digital scale with white powder residue.

A drug sniffing dog indicted there were more drugs in the car. A search turned up more cocaine, contained in smaller bags.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hill wrote in court papers that the bag of cocaine in Morin’s pocket weighed about 38 grams; the cocaine found in her car, roughly 391 grams.

Morin will continue to be free on bail until her sentencing, which hasn’t been scheduled.

She said Friday she is undergoing substance abuse treatment and medical care for neck pain.

U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Torresen commended Morin for her success in drug treatment.

“You’re doing quite well with rehabilitation and recovery,” Torresen said, agreeing to allow Morin to continue with bail conditions until her sentencing.

