FARMINGTON — Franklin Savings Bank Vice President and Controller Pamala Dixon has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Dixon, who has served as the bank’s Treasurer since 2016, continues to be responsible for executing the bank’s financial strategy and balance sheet management while overseeing the company’s accounting department. Dixon has been with the bank since 2007.

“Pam is a humble community leader with deep financial knowledge and experience. She works diligently every day to ensure the bank is operating safely and strategically while protecting its sustainability into the future,” said President and CEO Tim Thompson. “Pam exemplifies the traits most valued at Franklin Savings Bank. Her knowledge, experience, and commitment to the community and bank are top notch. Pam exemplifies leadership through her actions and integrity.”

Prior to joining the bank, Pam served as a Senior Bank Examiner with the Bureau of Financial Institutions. In this role, Dixon gained valuable knowledge for assessing safety, soundness, compliance, trust, and information technology functions of state charted financial institutions. This experience has aided her well throughout her career at Franklin Savings.

Dixon lives in Vienna with her husband and two children. She recently served as the president of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and continues to serve on its Board of Directors. She is an active volunteer for many FSB-sponsored community events.

Dixon is a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in finance. Pam is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Stonier National Graduate School of Banking.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868. It serves Maine’s western, central and Down East regions from eight locations.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: