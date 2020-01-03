Stavros Rigas had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Twin City Thunder Premier Leage team past the Minnesota Mullets 5-4 at the USPHL Winter Showcase in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Also scoring for the Thunder were Igor Shevchenko and Raphael Lajeunesse, who had the game-winner.

Liam Golden led Minnesota with a goal and two assists, while Nicholas Sinatra had a goal and a helper. Carter Lewis and Jake Lindbolm also scored.

Filip Jangren made 23 saves for the Thunder in the win, while Jack Bostedt made 21 for the Mullets.

Florida 6, Twin City 2

In the Thunder’s second game of the day, the Florida Eels came away with a 6-2 victory.

Eaton Moore, Adam Gaudet and Jens Petersen each had a goal and an assist for the Eels. TJ Zebley Gage McNeish, and Yakor Yakzhin also found the back of the net in the win.

Jakub Kostelny made 21 saves for Florida.

Rigas and Lajeunesse each had a goal for the Thunder. Brendan Gasaway made 34 saves in the losing effort.

« Previous

filed under: