100 Years Ago: 1920

Rolling into Lewiston from Sabbatus, Friday. was the first safety car for the Androscoggin and Kennebec Railroad company. Four of these cars are operated by one man. who is a combination conductor and motorman, arrived at Sabbatus Thursday afternoon, and on Friday were being unloaded. General Sweeney of the railroad said that that the rest of the cars are expected before the month is out.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Androscoggin Valley Art Association held a meeting this week at the Central Maine Power Co. Hall, Lewiston. Archie R. Travers, president of the association. demonstrated the use of quick-drying polymer paints while members of the group participated, in the workshop by painting several items.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The City Council is suspending its search for a new city manager until late June, Mayor Robert L. Thorpe announced Tuesday The council did whittle the applicant down to two but both applicants declined to take the job. Instead of beginning another round of interviews, the council will suspend the search to focus on the coming year’s budget. The councilors and I really want to focus our energies on addressing the whole budget issue,’ the mayor said. Acting City Manager Patricia A. Finnigan will remain at the helm until the council has finished the budget process. said the mayor.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

